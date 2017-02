PARIS Nov 24 France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac will miss Sundays home league clash with rivals Paris St Germain after being ordered to train with the reserves following an altercation with coach Didier Deschamps.

The bustling forward has struggled to get into the side this season despite Marseilles patchy form and was upset at not being included in Wednesdays 1-0 Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus.

"Because of an inappropriate reaction towards Didier Deschamps when the team was announced before the Olympiakos Champions League match, the management have decided to make the forward train with the reserves until Tuesday," a Marseille statement said.

The former Toulouse striker could now be on his way out of the Stade Velodrome in the January transfer window having almost joined English Premier League side Fulham in the close season, media reported.

Tenth-placed Marseille, who also have injury worries, could have done without the palaver ahead of Frances "clasico" with leaders PSG.

