PARIS Nov 24 France striker
Andre-Pierre Gignac will miss Sundays home league clash
with rivals Paris St Germain after being ordered to train with
the reserves following an altercation with coach Didier
Deschamps.
The bustling forward has struggled to get into the side this
season despite Marseilles patchy form and was upset at not
being included in Wednesdays 1-0 Champions League defeat by
Olympiakos Piraeus.
"Because of an inappropriate reaction towards Didier
Deschamps when the team was announced before the Olympiakos
Champions League match, the management have decided to make the
forward train with the reserves until Tuesday," a Marseille
statement said.
The former Toulouse striker could now be on his way out of
the Stade Velodrome in the January transfer window having almost
joined English Premier League side Fulham in the close season,
media reported.
Tenth-placed Marseille, who also have injury worries, could
have done without the palaver ahead of Frances "clasico" with
leaders PSG.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)