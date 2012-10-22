PARIS Oct 22 Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac will be out of action for six weeks after breaking his left foot in their 1-0 Ligue 1 loss at Troyes on Sunday, the club said.

"Andre-Pierre Gignac has suffered a broken metatarsus. He will be sidelined for six weeks according to the medical staff," the club said on their website (www.om.net) on Monday.

After two poor years at Marseille, injury-prone Gignac played a key role in his club's six league wins to start the season, during which he scored five goals.

Marseille were the first team to win their first six games since Monaco in the 1960-61 season. Monaco went on to be crowned champions at the end of that campaign.

Marseille, who took only one point from their last three league games, are second on 19 points from nine games, behind leaders Paris St Germain on goal difference. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Peter Rutherford)