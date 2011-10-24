OCT 24 - Oct 24 Olympique Marseille
sports director Jose Anigo has been fined for criticising
coach Didier Deschamps, the Ligue 1 club's president said on
Monday.
"I remind every employee, whatever his status within the
club, that they are bound by professional secrecy. Therefore, a
financial sanction has been imposed on the sports director,"
Vincent Labrune said in a statement on the club's website.
Deschamps and Anigo have disagreed over control of the
club's recruitment policy, local media have reported.
"I will not speak about things that I know of, that you know
of and that many people know of," Deschamps told a news last
Friday before Marseille's 2-0 victory over AC Ajaccio.
Anigo felt the remark was directed at him.
"He (Deschamps) should think twice before speaking instead
of saying stupid things like this," Anigo told reporters on
Saturday. "It is irresponsible."
Marseille have made a mediocre start to the season, wining
only twice in 11 games. They lie 12th in the Ligue 1 standings,
14 points behind leaders Paris St Germain.
