OCT 24 - Oct 24 Olympique Marseille sports director Jose Anigo has been fined for criticising coach Didier Deschamps, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Monday.

"I remind every employee, whatever his status within the club, that they are bound by professional secrecy. Therefore, a financial sanction has been imposed on the sports director," Vincent Labrune said in a statement on the club's website.

Deschamps and Anigo have disagreed over control of the club's recruitment policy, local media have reported.

"I will not speak about things that I know of, that you know of and that many people know of," Deschamps told a news last Friday before Marseille's 2-0 victory over AC Ajaccio.

Anigo felt the remark was directed at him.

"He (Deschamps) should think twice before speaking instead of saying stupid things like this," Anigo told reporters on Saturday. "It is irresponsible."

Marseille have made a mediocre start to the season, wining only twice in 11 games. They lie 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, 14 points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

