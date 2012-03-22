PARIS, March 22 The French League (LFP) have
postponed Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Montpellier
to help the club prepare for their Champions League
quarter-final return leg against Bayern Munich.
Marseille's home game against second-placed Montpellier
would be played on April 11 instead of March 31, the LFP said on
their website (www.lfp.fr) on Thursday.
Marseille, ninth in the Ligue 1 table, host Bayern Munich on
March 28 with the return leg in Germany on April 3.
