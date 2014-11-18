MARSEILLE Nov 18 Olympique de Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been held for questioning amid an investigation into the transfer of France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.

Labrune was being questioned in Marseille with OM director general Philippe Perez while former president Jean-Claude Dassier was being questioned in Nanterre, in the Paris suburbs.

Investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was transferred from Toulouse in 2010.

Marseille lead the Ligue 1 standings after 13 matches with Gignac having scored 10 goals. (Reporting by Nicolas Bertin and JEan-Francois Rosniblet, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)