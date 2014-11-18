Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
MARSEILLE Nov 18 Olympique de Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been held for questioning amid an investigation into the transfer of France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, a source close to the probe said on Tuesday.
Labrune was being questioned in Marseille with OM director general Philippe Perez while former president Jean-Claude Dassier was being questioned in Nanterre, in the Paris suburbs.
Investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was transferred from Toulouse in 2010.
Marseille lead the Ligue 1 standings after 13 matches with Gignac having scored 10 goals. (Reporting by Nicolas Bertin and JEan-Francois Rosniblet, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks