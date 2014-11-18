(Adds club confirmation of questioning)

MARSEILLE, France Nov 18 Olympique de Marseille president Vincent Labrune has been held for questioning amid an investigation into the transfer of France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, the club said on Tuesday.

Labrune was being questioned in Marseille with OM director general Philippe Perez while former president Jean-Claude Dassier was also being questioned in Nanterre, in the Paris suburbs, a source close to the probe said.

"Vincent Labrune and Philippe Perez have been answering the investigators' questions since this morning," OM said on their website (www.om.net).

"The hearings are part of an investigation that started almost two years ago over past transfers of players.

"Since the beginning of this investigation, OM have been cooperating with the judicial authorities."

OM did not elaborate but sources said that investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was signed from Toulouse in 2010.

OM did not elaborate but sources said that investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was signed from Toulouse in 2010.

Marseille lead the Ligue 1 standings after 13 matches with Gignac having scored 10 goals.