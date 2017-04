PARIS May 23 Play resumed following a 15-minute suspension after objects were thrown on to the pitch at the Stade Velodrome just before the second half started as Olympique de Marseille entertained Bastia in the last round of Ligue 1 matches on Saturday.

OM fans appeared to throw objects towards Bastia goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca and referee Ruddy Buquet ordered the players back into the dressing-room.

The stadium's PA said the match would be stopped if objects were thrown on to the pitch again.

Marseille were leading 2-0 at halftime. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)