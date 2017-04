PARIS Aug 8 Olympique de Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa has tendered his resignation to club president Vincent Labrune after a 1-0 home defeat by Caen in their first Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday.

"I have just resigned from my job as OM coach," Argentine Bielsa was quoted as saying by Marseille on their Twitter feed. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)