PARIS Aug 8 Olympique de Marseille's Ligue 1 campaign got off to the worst possible start as coach Marcelo Bielsa resigned over a contract dispute following a shock 1-0 home defeat by Caen on Saturday.

"I have just resigned from my job as OM coach," Argentine Bielsa was quoted as saying by Marseille on their Twitter feed.

"I am done with my job here, I'm going back to my hone country. I put everything I had in this team."

Bielsa read out the letter he gave club president Vincent Labrune during the post-match news conference, citing the contract dispute to explain his decision.

"I cannot accept this situation of instability," he said through a translator.

"We had found an agreement for the season and until 2017... on Wednesday I was summoned to a meeting with the director general and a (club) lawyer, they told me they wanted to change a few points in the contract," he said.

"I did not negotiate, I just listened and then I made my decision.

Marseille captain Steve Mandanda told Canal Plus: "It's a very big surprise, it's a big blow, he is someone important for the club, for the team.

"We're disappointed, we don't know everything that's happened. We respect his choice."

The Provence side dominated the match with Caen but dropped all three points in their first game of the season when Andy Delot's first-half strike gave the visitors a surprise win.

Bielsa, nicknamed 'El Loco' (the crazy one), joined OM last season after stints with Argentina (1998-2004), Chile (2007-11) and Athletic Bilbao (2011-13).

Marseille, who have yet to name a replacement for Bielsa, finished fourth last term.

On Saturday, OM were without top signings Abou Diaby and Lassana Diarra, and went behind when forward Andy Delort's long-range missile beat Steve Mandanda in the 27th minute.

Michy Batshuayi had what he thought was an equaliser ruled out for offside in the 36th as OM piled on the pressure but Bielsa's team missed several opportunities after the break and were booed off the pitch at the Stade Velodrome. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)