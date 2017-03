(Adds PSG game)

PARIS Aug 16 French champions Paris St Germain eased to a 2-0 win over Ajaccio on Sunday to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on goal difference.

Blaise Matuidi put PSG ahead after 10 minutes with a shot into the top corner and Thiago Silva headed in the second 10 minutes later.

A first-half strike by defender Hamari Traore earned Stade de Reims a 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille to put them joint top of the table.

A week after beating Girondins Bordeaux in their opening match of the season, Reims condemned Marseille to their second successive league defeat just days after coach Marcelo Bielsa's shock exit from the club following a contract dispute.

Caretaker coach Franck Passi saw Marseille enjoy more of the possession but the players failed to make that count as they were repeatedly frustrated by Reims goalkeeper Kossi Agassa.

Traore, 23, scored his first Ligue 1 goal in the 14th minute of only his second match in the French championship to send his side top with six points, the same as Caen who beat Toulouse 1-0 the previous day.

Marseille finished the game with 10 men after Alaixys Romao received two bookings. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ed Osmond)