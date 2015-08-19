PARIS Aug 19 Olympique Marseille have hired Spaniard Michel as coach after the shock resignation of Marcelo Bielsa over a contract dispute earlier this month, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The former Real Madrid player, whose real name is Jose Miguel Gonzalez del Campo, has started immediately, Marseille, who finished fourth last season, announced on their website, saying: "A new page in the club's history begins".

Argentine Bielsa, nicknamed 'El Loco' (the crazy one), joined OM last season after stints with Argentina (1998-2004), Chile (2007-11) and Athletic Bilbao (2011-13). (Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Ken Ferris)