UPDATE 1-Soccer-Monaco reach milestone with Nice win
PARIS, Feb 4 Monaco moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday, reaching a milestone thanks to Radamel Falcao's double in a 3-0 drubbing of Nice.
Nov 29 Olympique Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac has apologised for clashing with coach Didier Deschamps last week and has been reintegrated into the first team squad, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.
The forward missed Sunday's morale-boosting 3-0 home win over rivals Paris St Germain because of the club suspension and media reports said he was likely to be offloaded in January having almost joined Fulham in the close season.
"The Marseille president Vincent Labrune and coach Didier Deschamps have met Andre-Pierre Gignac this morning," a club statement said.
"Following the meeting, it has been decided that the player will be reintegrated into the first team group on Wednesday morning having apologised."
Marseille, the 2010 French champions, had a bad start to this season and looked in crisis before the PSG match given the Gignac affair and a home Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus.
Sunday's win, which knocked big-spending PSG off top spot and lifted Marseille to ninth, has transferred the pressure between the rivals with Paris coach Antoine Kombouare's job now under scrutiny in the media instead of Deschamps' position.
David Beckham has been linked with the ambitious capital club following their purchase by Qatari investors in May and reports have suggested Claude Makelele, Carlo Ancelotti or Guus Hiddink could replace Kombouare -- in place before the takeover. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Bnei Yehuda 1 Beitar Jerusalem 1 Hapoel Haifa 0 Bnei Sakhnin 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 0 Maccabi Petah Tikva 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Beer Sheva 21 14 4 3 46 11 46 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 21 12 5 4 36 18 41 3 Macca
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Belgian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Eupen 0 Waasland-Beveren 2 Racing Genk 1 Excel Mouscron 0 Standard Liege 0 Kortrijk 3 Friday, February 3 Lokeren 0 Anderlecht 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 24 15 4 5 45 18 49 2 Anderlecht 25 14 7 4 52 24 49 3 Zulte Waregem 24 13 7 4 37 24 46 4 Charleroi 23 11 7 5 28 22 40 5 Oo