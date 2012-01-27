PARIS Jan 27 The French League (LFP) brought forward Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Ajaccio by a day to help the club prepare for the return leg of their Champions League last 16 clash against Inter Milan.

Marseille's away game in Ajaccio will be played on March 9 instead of March 10, the LFP said on their website (www.lfp.fr) on Friday.

Marseille host Inter Milan on Feb. 22 while the return leg in Italy will be on March 13. (Gregory Blachier)