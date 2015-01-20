(Repeats, fixing word in para 1)

MARSEILLE, France Jan 20 A dozen people, including agents, have been held for questioning as part of an investigation into France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac's transfer to Olympique de Marseille, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to discuss the matter publicly, added that people close to the Marseille mob were also being held, confirming an information from French radio RTL.

OM president Vincent Labrune, as well as former presidents Pape Diouf and Jean-Claude Dasier, had earlier been held for questioning last November.

Investigators are trying to figure out whether club officials took illegal commissions when Gignac was transferred from Toulouse in 2010.

Marseille are second in the Ligue 1 standings one points behind Olympique Lyonnais. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)