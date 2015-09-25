PARIS, Sept 25 Olympique de Marseille's principal shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus has warned that crowd trouble at the Stade Velodrome could harm the club's future.

The Velodrome's North and South curves will be closed in the club's next Ligue 1 game against Anger, pending a final ruling by the French League's disciplinary committee after crowd incidents marred last Sunday's game against Olympique Lyonnais.

"I wish to express my sadness to see OM making the headlines for the wrong reasons," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement on Friday.

"Our project for Olympique de Marseille only makes sense if it allows those who support and love us to be proud of the club, and if it helps us maintain a good image in the world."

Last Sunday's game, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was twice interrupted after fans threw glass bottles onto the pitch.

The second interruption lasted 23 minutes and prompted club president Vincent Labrune to say that Marseille would "assume its responsibilities".

Marseille have had a tough start to the season, with coach Marcelo Bielsa resigning after the first Ligue 1 game.

They lie 12th in the standings with eight points from seven games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)