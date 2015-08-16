PARIS Aug 16 A first-half strike by defender Hamari Traore earned Stade de Reims a 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille to put them top of the early Ligue 1 standings on Sunday.

A week after beating Girondins Bordeaux in their opening match of the season, Reims condemned Marseille to their second successive league defeat just days after coach Marcelo Bielsa's shock exit from the club following a contract dispute.

Caretaker coach Franck Passi saw Marseille enjoy more of the possession but the players failed to make that count as they were repeatedly frustrated by Reims goalkeeper Kossi Agassa.

Traore, 23, scored his first Ligue 1 goal in the 14th minute of only his second match in the French championship to send his side top with six points, the same as Caen who beat Toulouse 1-0 the previous day.

Marseille finished the game with 10 men after Alaixys Romao received two bookings. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Martyn Herman)