PARIS, April 19 Olympique de Marseille have sacked coach Michel, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Given the behaviour of Michel, notably during those last three weeks, Olympique de Marseille have suspended Michel with immediate effect and summoned him to a pre-redundancy interview," OM said in a statement.

The club added that assistant coach Franck Passi would take charge until the end of the season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston)