PARIS May 2 Argentine Marcelo Bielsa will coach Olympique Marseille from next season, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Marseille said Bielsa had agreed to a two-year deal.

"The deal will be finalised with an official signature at the end of the league season," OM added in the statement.

Bielsa, who was in charge of Argentina from 1998-2004 and Athletic Bilbao from 2011-13, will take over from Frenchman Jose Anigo. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Pritha Sarkar)