MARSEILLE, July 31 Olympique Marseille have signed a deal with local authorities that will allow the nine-times French champions to remain in the southern city, both parties said in a statement on Thursday.

The club had threatened to leave the Stade Velodrome and play their first home game of the new Ligue 1 season at Montpellier - about 170-km to the west - after the city council hiked the rent in June.

The three-year agreement reached on Thursday calls for Marseille to pay an annual rent of four million euros ($5.36 million) - reduced to three million euros for season 2014-15 - plus a proportion of ticket sales.

That will bring the overall payments to about 7.4 million euros per year, said mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin.

Argentine Marcelo Bielsa will be in charge for the new season after taking over as coach in May.

