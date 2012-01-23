Jan 23 Olympique Marseille will be without Stephane Mbia for about a month because of a thigh problem, the Ligue 1 team said on their website (www.om.net) on Monday.

The Cameroon defender picked up the injury in Sunday's 3-1 French Cup extra-time win against Ligue 2 side Le Havre.

Mbia now faces a race to be fit for the Champions League first knockout round first leg at home to Inter Milan on Feb. 22.

Marseille are also currently without centre back Souleymane Diawara who is playing for Senegal at the African Nations Cup. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)