PARIS Jan 24 Olympique Marseille have signed Senegal winger Moudou Sougou from Romanian champions CFR Cluj, the two clubs said on Thursday.

"Having passed his medical and taken part in his first training session, Pape Amodou Sougou known as Modou Sougou signed a contract with Marseille," the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on their website (www.om.net).

The 28-year-old Moudou, who joined Cluj in 2011 after playing for several years in Portugal, signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the French club, who are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Local media in Romania reported that Cluj would receive 3 million euros ($3.98 million) for the right-sided attacker.

Sougou, who has played a handful of matches for Senegal since making his debut in 2008, becomes Marseille's third recruit of the mid-season window after Foued Kadir and Brice Samba joined the club. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Bucharest, editing by Toby Davis)