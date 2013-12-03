PARIS Dec 3 Olympique Marseille's France playmaker Mathieu Valbuena will be missing for up to six weeks after picking up a shoulder injury during Tuesday's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat at Lille, his club said.

"He will be sidelined for an estimated four to six weeks. He will undergo further examination (on Wednesday)," Marseille said on their website (www.om.net).

Valbuena will miss at least three league games with fourth-placed Marseille and next week's final Champions League Group F match at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Last year's Champions League runners-up Dortmund will secure a knockout stage spot if they win or match Napoli's result at home to group leaders Arsenal. Marseille, who have so far lost all their five matches played, are already eliminated. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)