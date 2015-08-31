PARIS Aug 31 Monaco forward Anthony Martial is poised to join Manchester United after being allowed to leave the France training camp to sign his contract on deadline day, the French federation said on Monday.

"He asked Didier Deschamps the authorisation to travel to England to sign a contract with Manchester United. Given the exceptional circumstances, the coach has granted that authorisation to the player," the FFF said in a statement.

British media reported that United have offered 36 million pounds ($55.49 million) for the 19-year-old, who scored nine goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

The uncapped Martial was called up by Deschamps for friendlies against Portugal in Lisbon and Serbia in Bordeaux.

