PARIS Nov 18 The president of Ligue 1 club Caen has been arrested by French police over match-fixing suspicions in Ligue 2, a police source said on Tuesday.

Caen boss Jean-Francois Fortin is among nine arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of fixing the result of a game between his team and Nimes last season, allowing the southern club to stay in Ligue 2.

Nimes president Jean-Marc Conrad has also been arrested, a police source confirmed.

The game in question ended in a 1-1 draw on May 13 this year, allowing Nimes to stay in Ligue 2 while Caen virtually secured their promotion to the elite that day.

