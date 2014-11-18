(Writes through after LFP news conference, adds background)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Nov 18 Caen and Nimes could be expelled from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 respectively should match-fixing allegations be proven, the French League (LFP) president said on Tuesday.

"If corruption, match fixing were to be proven, the League would impose the necessary sanctions with the greatest severity and I remind you that it could go as far as the exclusion from the league," Frederic Thiriez told a news conference on Tuesday.

Caen chairman Jean-Francois Fortin was among nine people arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of fixing the result of a game between his team and Nimes last season, allowing the southern club to stay in Ligue 2, according to a police source.

Nimes president Jean-Marc Conrad has also been arrested.

The game in question ended in a 1-1 draw on May 13 this year, allowing Nimes to stay in Ligue 2 while Caen virtually secured their promotion to the elite that day.

"I confirm that searches were performed and arrests were made this morning over corruption suspicions on Ligue 2 matches last season," said LFP president Thiriez.

He added that the LFP and the French soccer federation would join a potential law suit as a civil party.

Caen and Nimes officials were not immediately available for comment.

In 1994, Olympique de Marseille were relegated to the second division over a match-fixing scandal dating back to the 1992-93 season, with OM also losing their 1993 French title. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Chine Labbe; Editing by Ken Ferris)