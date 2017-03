LILLE, France Jan 27 Lille and France midfielder Rio Mavuba has been ruled out of action for at least two weeks because of a knee problem, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

A spokesman said that Mavuba would undergo an arthroscopy on his left knee on Monday and that he would miss at least the club's Ligue 1 trip to Paris St Germain later on Sunday and next week's home game against Troyes.

It also means that Mavuba, who won the last of his nine France caps in a 3-1 win against Belarus in a 2014 World Cup qualifier last September, will miss Les Bleus' friendly against Germany on Feb. 6.

France coach Didier Deschamps will unveil his squad on Thursday. (Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)