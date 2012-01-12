MADRID Jan 12 Barcelona have completed
the sale of fullback Maxwell to Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain
for 4 million euros ($5.12 million), the La Liga champions said
on Thursday.
"FC Barcelona wants to show its gratitude for the effort and
willingness Maxwell has shown since he arrived at the club and
for the contribution he made to the sporting successes
achieved," Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).
The 30-year-old Brazilian joined Barca from Inter Milan at
the end of the 2008-09 season and helped them win 10 trophies,
including two Spanish leagues titles and one European Champions
League crown.
He is the latest in a string of signings by ambitious
Qatar-backed PSG, who spent around 85 million euros on players
in the close season and last month hired Italian coach Carlo
Ancelotti.
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
