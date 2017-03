Aug 29 Sunday Mba, who scored the goal that won the African Nations Cup for Nigeria earlier this year, left Warri Wolves for French team CA Bastia on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal, the Ligue 2 club told reporters in Corsica.

Mba, who was on target in the 40th minute of the 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the Nations Cup final in Johannesburg in February, cost CA Bastia a fee of one million euros ($1.32 million).

The promoted French club are 15th in the 20-team table with two points from four games.

