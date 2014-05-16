PARIS May 16 Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Monaco until the end of next season, the French club said on Friday.

The 33-year-old former Bayern Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United forward joined the Ligue 1 club from Fulham in January and scored nine goals in 14 appearances.

"With AS Monaco, Dimitar showed all of his talent," Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.

"He is a great player and we are very proud to have him for the next season."

Big-spending Monaco finished second in Ligue 1 behind Paris St Germain. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Justin Palmer)