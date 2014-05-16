Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
PARIS May 16 Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Monaco until the end of next season, the French club said on Friday.
The 33-year-old former Bayern Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United forward joined the Ligue 1 club from Fulham in January and scored nine goals in 14 appearances.
"With AS Monaco, Dimitar showed all of his talent," Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said in a statement.
"He is a great player and we are very proud to have him for the next season."
Big-spending Monaco finished second in Ligue 1 behind Paris St Germain. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings