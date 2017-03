MONACO Jan 17 Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile has joined Monaco on a four-and-a-half year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

No financial details where disclosed over the transfer of the left back, who joined Portuguese club Braga on a four-year deal from Stade Rennes in 2010.

Echiejile, 25, will be in competition for a first-team place with Layvin Kurzawa who has been in fine form this season.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 with 42 points from 20 games, five adrift of champions Paris St Germain. (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)