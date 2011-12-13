By Pascal Lié;tout
| PARIS
PARIS Dec 13 Russian businessman Dmitry
Rybolovlev will take over AS Monaco by the end of the year, the
club's president said on Tuesday.
"We have a plan designed in such a way that everything will
be decided before the end of the year and it will be Mr
Rybolovlev and his group," Etienne Franzi told reporters after a
hearing by the French League's financial watchdog.
"It's good news for AS Monaco and for French football in
general."
Rybolovlev, 93rd on the Forbes list of billionaires, sold
his stake in fertiliser producer Uralkali for $6.5 billion in
June 2010.
Seven-times French champions Monaco, who reached the
Champions League final in 2004, were relegated from Ligue 1 at
the end of last season and have been struggling this term as
they lie bottom of Ligue 2 with only one win from 16 games.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
