Dec 23 Billionaire Russian businessman
Dmitry Rybolovlev acquired a majority stake in second-tier
French club AS Monaco on Friday.
"The company Monaco Sport Invest (MSI), linked to
businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev, has signed a deal to become the
majority shareholder of AS Monaco," the seven-times champions
said in a statement.
The 45-year-old tycoon, ranked 93rd on the Forbes list of
billionaires, has pledged to invest at least 100 million euros
($130 million) in the club over the next four years.
Rybolovlev, who sold his stake in fertiliser producer
Uralkali for $6.5 billion in June 2010, acquired 66.67 percent
of Monaco.
"I am a passionate football fan," said the Russian. "Having
lived long enough in Monaco I realise the club is not just one
of the principality's sports teams but also represents one of
the main symbols of the principality, its pride and traditions.
"I think this club has enormous potential. I hope it can now
realise this potential both domestically and in Europe."
Monaco reached the 2004 Champions League final but were
relegated from the top flight at the end of last season and are
now bottom of Ligue 2 with 13 points from 18 games.
Prince Albert II, Monaco's head of state, welcomed the deal.
"The agreement opens a new page in the history of the
football team so dear to the principality," said the Prince.
"I hope the club can rediscover its former prestige which
made it one of the jewels of Monaco's sporting life."
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez)