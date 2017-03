MONACO Oct 25 Monaco will be at full force when they host Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday after striker Emmanuel Riviere and defender Eric Abidal were included in the squad.

Abidal is back from a thigh injury that forced him out of last weekend's 2-2 draw at Sochaux while Riviere, who has scored six goals this season, makes his comeback after a three-week thigh injury layoff.

Defender Layvin Kurzawa, who had a groin problem, is also back in the squad after three weeks.

"They haven't been training hard so they may not be able to play for 90 minutes," coach Claudio Ranieri told a news conference on Friday.

Monaco are second in the Ligue 1 standings with 22 points from 10 games while Lyon lie in 11th place on 12 points. (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)