MONACO Dec 12 Monaco striker Radamel Falcao will miss Saturday's trip to Guingamp after failing to recover from a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"Falcao continues to nurse a (thigh) muscle pain. It has been improving but he still cannot take part in the next game," Monaco said in a statement.

Colombia forward Falcao, who has scored nine goals from 14 league outings, has not played since a 1-0 win at Nantes on Nov. 24.

He joined Monaco during the close season from Atletico Madrid for a 60 million euro ($82.74 million) transfer fee.

Monaco are second in Ligue 1 with 38 points from 17 games, two points behind French champions Paris St Germain. ($1 = 0.7251 euros) (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)