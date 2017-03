PARIS Feb 14 Monaco striker Dimitar Berbatov has been ruled out of Saturday's Ligue 1 trip at mid-table Bastia after taking a knock on a knee in a midweek French Cup game.

The former Bulgaria international qualified Monaco for the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday by scoring his first goal since he joined from Fulham last month to earn them a 1-0 victory at Nice after extra-time.

He took a knock that seemed to be not too serious but he was not included in the squad for the weekend's league game.

Monaco are five points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain, who host third from bottom Valenciennes on Friday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)