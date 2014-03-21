UPDATE 1-Soccer-Anniversary man Mueller on target as Bayern beat Gladbach
* Schalke beat Mainz 1-0 (Updates with quotes, details and more results)
MONACO, March 21 Monaco will welcome back defender Eric Abidal when they take on Lille on Sunday, a boost to the principality club as they bid to stay on the coattails of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain.
Abidal was ruled out of last weekend's 3-2 win at Olympique Lyon with gastro enteritis, but the France international is now fit to return.
Team mate Layvin Kurzawa will sit out Sunday's clash, however, after the fullback picked up a groin injury against Lyon.
Third-place Lille trail Monaco, in second, by nine points with nine games left and defeat would effectively end their hopes of going straight into the Champions League group stage and avoiding the qualifying rounds.
"They beat us 2-0 this season so it's kind of a revenge," Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri, who also has holding midfielder Jeremy Toulalan back from suspension, told a news conference on Friday.
"I expect my team to make less errors, because we have been having lapses in concentration," he added, referring to the seven goals Monaco have shipped in their last four games.
There is less concern up front, however, as new signing Dimitar Berbatov has got off to a strong start with two goals in his last two games.
"I am surprised by the way he has been adapting to the team," said Ranieri.
"I like his determination and his will to help the team. He also defends."
The Bulgarian striker, who joined in January on loan from Fulham until the end of the season, hinted he could be tempted to stay on.
"I know I am not young," the 33-year-old said.
"But continuing to be part of this project would be a good thing as I could bring in my experience." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Hapoel Ra'anana 0 Bnei Yehuda 2 Saturday, March 18 Hapoel Haifa 1 Hapoel Ashkelon 4 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 27 9 8 10 37 36 35 2 Hapoel Haifa 27 8 4 15 30 40 28 3 Bnei Yehuda
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Korona Kielce 3 Cracovia Krakow 0 Lech Poznan 0 Gornik Leczna 0 Lechia Gdansk 1 Legia Warsaw 2 Saturday, March 18 Piast Gliwice 3 Arka Gdynia 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Ruch Chorzow 1 F