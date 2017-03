PARIS, April 14 Monaco defender Layvin Kurzawa has been ruled out of action for three weeks with a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

"He is unavailable for the next few games. He needs three weeks of rest," Monaco said on their website (www.asm-fc.com).

Leftback Kurzawa picked up the injury in his team's 1-0 win at Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri's side are second in the standings, 10 points behind Paris St Germain's with five games left. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Tony Goodson)