June 5 Former Sporting Lisbon coach Leonardo Jardim is set to take over at French Ligue 1 club Monaco, his agents said on Thursday.

Jardim, 39, has signed a three-year contract with the principality club and will be officially presented on Friday, International Foot website (www.internationalfoot.pt) reported.

A Monaco spokesman would not comment on the report.

Jardim is set to replace Italian Claudio Ranieri who left in May after two years in charge, 12 months before his contract was due to expire, despite leading Monaco to second place in Ligue 1 and a place in next season's Champions League.

Monaco, who under Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev spashed out over 100 million euros on transfers last year, finished the season on 80 points, nine adrift of champions Paris St Germain.

Jardim quit Sporting in May after leading them to second place in the Portuguese league and direct qualification for the Champions League group stage next season.

Born in Venezuela to Portuguese parents, Jardim has made a habit of changing clubs frequently.

Since 2008, he has had one season with Chaves, two with Beira-Mar and one each with Braga, Olympiakos Piraeus and Sporting. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer)