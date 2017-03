PARIS Nov 30 Monaco midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.

The influential Kondogbia, 21, picked up the injury during the warm-up before Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Stade Rennais, which left the principality side in 10th place in Ligue 1. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)