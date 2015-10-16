Oct 16 A late equaliser by Rafael earned Olympique Lyonnais a 1-1 draw at AS Monaco in Friday's Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Louis II.

The former Manchester United right back found himself perfectly positioned in the 84th minute when Lyon substitute Rachid Ghezzal's inadvertent touch left the Brazilian to sweep a right-footed shot past Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic.

Monaco had led through Mario Pasalic's 39th minute header from a corner but were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when defender Wallace was red carded for a mistimed tackle on Ghezzal that sparked a brief skirmish.

The point lifted Lyon into fifth place with 16 points, above St Etienne on goal difference, two more than Monaco who remain in mid-table and are yet to win at home this season.

Unbeaten leaders Paris St Germain visit Bastia on Saturday while second-placed Angers are at Toulouse. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)