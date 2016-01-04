PARIS Jan 4 Lacina Traore was both hero and villain as Monaco crushed amateurs St Jean Beaulieu 10-2 in the French Cup, scoring four goals before being sent off at halftime on Sunday.

Traore netted in the 21st, 31st, 33rd and 45th minutes as the elite side progressed to the last 32 but the Ivory Coast striker was not on the pitch to see his team mates add another five goals after the break.

The 25-year-old was sent off during the interval along with St Jean Beaulieu (seventh division) player Yann Marioti following a spat.

"I have nothing to reproach Lacina for," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

"I was there and nothing happened. It's just players talk. One said 'shut up' and the other one (Traore) said 'go away'. If I told you everything the players say on the pitch they'd be all sent off."

Traore is no stranger to controversy after Jardim lashed out at him when he took a penalty -- and missed it -- in place of team mate Fabinho in a goalless draw at Troyes before the winter break.

Elsewhere, St Etienne and France international keeper Stephane Ruffier told Raon L'Etape (fourth division) player Wilfried Rother he was a "muppet" after he missed the penalty kick that sent Les Verts through following a goalless draw.

"He did not want to reply to an insult with an insult," a St Etienne spokesman said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)