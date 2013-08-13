(adds Monaco statement, last appeal dropped)

PARIS Aug 13 The two-point penalty handed to Ligue 1 newcomers Monaco for violent behaviour by fans during last season's second-division title celebrations has been overturned, the French Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

"The superior appeal commission has decided to cancel the three-point penalty, including one suspended, handed to Monaco by the League disciplinary body after the club appealed the ruling," the FFF said in a statement.

Fireworks were set off during Monaco's last home game against Le Mans in May before fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle. In the melee, a referee was struck by a fan, according to the match official's report.

Monaco were also told to play one match behind closed doors, a sanction the FFF commission upheld.

The club, who had also brought the case to the French Sports and Olympic Committee (CNOSF), the highest national sporting authority, said they were satisfied with the new ruling and will not take their appeal any further.

"The club has decided to keep to the appeal committee decision and not contest it," they said in a statement, adding that they will play behind closed doors against Toulouse in the third round of Ligue 1 matches.

They host Montpellier on Sunday in their second game of the season after beating Girondins Bordeaux 2-0 in their opener last weekend.

Big-spending Monaco, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, are widely regarded as the main challengers to champions Paris St Germain this season.

They have splashed out around 150 million euros ($200 million) in transfers to sign Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, fellow countryman James Rodriguez and Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho.

($1 = 0.7523 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)