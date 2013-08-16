(deletes extraneous word in para six)

MONACO Aug 16 Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho is still recovering from a thigh injury and will have to wait for another week to make his Ligue 1 debut, Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri said on Friday.

Moutinho, who joined the wealthy promoted side from FC Porto for 25 million euros ($33.13 million) in the close season, travelled to Bordeaux last week for their league opener but was not fit enough to play in Monaco's 2-0 victory.

"Hopefully, he'll be available next weekend," Ranieri told a news conference ahead of Sunday's home match against Montpelier.

The Italian coach also confirmed media reports that the principality club was targeting Sampdoria's Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero to compete with first choice Danijel Subasic, whose form was inconsistent in the second division last season.

"We need a goalkeeper. I hope we'll strike a deal but nothing is done yet," Ranieri said.

Big-spending Monaco, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, have splashed out about 150 million euros to bring in top players including Colombia striker Radamel Falcao from Atletico Madrid plus Moutinho and James Rodriguez from Porto.

