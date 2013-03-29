PARIS, March 29 Monaco have appealed to the French soccer federation (FFF) against a French League (LFP) ruling that would make the club liable to pay taxes in France from June 2014, the principality club's vice-president said on Friday.

"We have sent all the necessary documents (for the appeal)," Jean-Louis Campora told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"We are determined to assert our rights. It is hard for the League to say that the decision is not aimed at us. In two hours, some have tried to throw away Monaco's 90 years of participation in French football."

On March 21, the LFP board ruled that Monaco must relocate their head office to France by the start of June next year, meaning players would pay taxes in France.

Monaco, top of Ligue 2 and on course for promotion back into the top flight, have been able to attract many leading players over the years due to the club's tax-exempt status.

Under the principality's tax laws, foreigners do not pay taxes on their wages.

The FFF was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)