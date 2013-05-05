PARIS May 5 Monaco plan to take legal action against a French soccer league edict that they must move their headquarters to France, ending tax exemption for the club's players.

In an angry statement on Sunday, the Ligue 2 club accused French soccer authorities of demanding an "outrageous" payment of 200 million euros ($262.33 million) to stay in the French championship without having to move.

Monaco, top of Ligue 2 and on course for promotion back into the top flight, have attracted many leading players over the years helped by the fact that, under the principality's laws, foreigners do not pay tax on their wages.

The French League (LFP) has ruled that the club must move their head office to France by the start of June next year, meaning players would pay tax in France.

"ASM FC, after consultation with its legal counsel, has decided that it has no other choice but to bring legal action in order to obtain a judicial resolution of the dispute," the club said on Sunday.

"As part of this legal action, ASM FC will be seeking the annulment of the LFP's decision of March 21 requiring the club to establish its headquarters in France, as well as a claim for damages from the LFP as compensation for financial and commercial losses suffered as a result of that decision."

Monaco said French federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet, "acting on behalf of both the FFF and the LFP, demanded from AS Monaco FC a huge payment of 200 million euros in return for ending the current conflict without the club having to relocate its headquarters to France in order to remain in the French Championship."

Monaco said the demand was made at a meeting between Le Graet and club owner Dmitry Rybolovlev, a Russian billionaire who took over in December 2011, last Friday in Paris.

"The position of the club is very clear: ASM FC considers that such a demand is not only outrageous but also totally unacceptable," Monaco said.

The French federation was not immediately available for comment on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Editing by Clare Fallon)