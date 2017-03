PARIS May 20 Claudio Ranieri is leaving Monaco after two years as coach, the French Ligue 1 club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said on Tuesday.

Ranieri, who was appointed in 2012 when Monaco were in Ligue 2, steered the principality club to second place in Ligue 1 this season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)