PARIS, June 28 France Under-21 centre back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin has joined big-spending Monaco from Valenciennes, the Ligue 1 newcomers said on Friday.

The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal and joins for a fee, according to media reports, of four million euros ($5.20 million).

"We've watched him all along the last season. He's young but already has a great experience in the Ligue 1 and has a big potential," Monaco's technical director Ricardo Pecini told the club's website (www.asm-fc.com).

Ambitious Monaco, regarded as the main challengers to champions Paris St Germain next season, will have to overcome a two-point deficit after they were sanctioned following violent incidents by fans during their Ligue 2 title celebrations . ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)