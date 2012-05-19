PARIS May 19 Monaco have sacked coach Marco
Simone after his spectacular failure to lead them back into the
French top flight, the Ligue 2 club said in a statement on
Saturday.
The former AC Milan and Paris St Germain striker was
appointed in September some three months before Dmitri
Rybolovlev, who is 100th on the Forbes billionaires ranking with
a $9 billion fortune, bought the principality club.
The 2004 Champions League finalists, who suffered a shock
relegation in the 2010/11 season, spent millions on players
during the January transfer window but could finish only eighth
in the second division.
"We now wish to give the team fresh impetus for next season
by bringing in experienced people to strengthen our coaching
team," Rybolovlev was quoted as saying on the club website
(www.asm-fc.com).
"The club should now be fully focused on... restoring the
team to its rightful high position in the French football
championship."
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)