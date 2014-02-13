PARIS Feb 13 Seven French clubs including Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain are taking legal action to obtain the cancellation of the deal that settled a year-long dispute over Monaco's tax advantage, they said on Thursday.

Monaco announced last month they would pay 50 million euros ($67.9 million) to the French League (LFP) as part of a deal that would "guarantee the club their participation in the championship while keeping their headquarters in the principality."

The club, owned by Russian billionnaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, threatened legal action in May against a league edict that they had to move their headquarters to France, thereby ending tax exemption for their players.

Second-placed Monaco, who are five points behind PSG, have attracted several leading players over the years helped by the fact that, under the principality's laws, foreigners do not pay tax on their wages.

Arguing that last month's deal had been "rushed and non- transparent" and did not "respect some basic law principles", seven clubs said on Thursday they would bring the case to court.

"Girondins Bordeaux, (Ligue 2) Caen, Lille, Lorient, Olympique Marseille, Montpellier and Paris St Germain ... have decided to take a common legal action to get the transation cancelled," they said in a statement.

Girondins Bordeaux president Jean-Louis Triaud told Reuters they would appeal to the highest administrative jurisdiction.

"It's a matter of public law so we're goint to the administrative court, the State Council," he said.

Monaco were not immediately available for comment.

