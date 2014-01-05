PARIS Jan 5 Ivory Coast striker Lacina Traore has joined Monaco on a 4-1/2 year deal from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, the big-spending Ligue 1 club said on its website (www.asm-fc.com) on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who is 6ft 8in tall, scored 12 goals in 24 games last season after joining Anzhi from Kuban Krasnodar in June 2012.

The financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

Traore is the latest player to leave the struggling Russian club after billionaire owner Suleiman Kerimov cut spending amid frustration with their lack of success since his 2011 takeover.

Anzhi are bottom of Russia's top flight having sold Brazil playmaker Willian and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o to Chelsea and Russia midfielder Oleg Shatov to Zenit St Petersburg.

Monaco, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, have spent heavily to build a team challenging for the Ligue 1 title and are three points behind leaders Paris St Germain.

Promoted Monaco signed big names like striker Radamel Falcao from Atletico Madrid plus his Colombia team mate James Rodriguez and Portugal's Joao Moutinho from Porto before the season began.

Traore, who has scored four goals in seven internationals, was in the Ivory Coast squad that lost in last year's African Nations Cup quarter-finals to eventual winners Nigeria. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)